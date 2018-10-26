EXCLUSIVE: New Regency is setting up shop in London; the Birdman and 12 Years A Slave producer has established a European HQ in the British capital and has hired former Lionsgate executive Charlotte Thorp to head up international sales of its library.

The company will use the office as a hub for both production and the licensing and distribution of the company’s content library and upcoming productions to territories outside of the U.S.

Thorp, who was appointed Senior Vice President and Head of International Sales, will shop films such as The Revenant and Fight Club to broadcasters around the world. This comes after New Regency ended its pact with Lionsgate, which previously distributed its library globally.

Thorp joins from Lionsgate; she left the Mad Men and Orange Is The New Black producer and distributor in April after two years as Senior Vice President and Head of Sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Prio to Lionsgate she had roles for eOne, Hanway Films and MTV.

She reports to Yariv Milchan, Chairman of New Regency. “The opening of our UK office actively aligns with our growth plans for New Regency internationally,” said Milchan.

New Regency’s upcoming theatrical film slate includes Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biographical feature starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, slated to release on November 2, Widows, the heist thriller directed by Steve McQueen and staring Viola Davis to be released on November 16 and next year’s James Gray’s Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland.

Earlier this week, Deadline revealed that the company acquired the feature film rights to Norman Partridge’s horror novel Dark Harvest with Michael Gilio set to write.