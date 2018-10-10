After a picture of Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe’s circulated around social media, the theater actor and Cosby Show alum’s life changed. While some people saw his job as a fall from grace, Owens was just trying to earn an honest living. As his name began to appear in headlines and social media began to shame him (as expected), Owens pretty much shrugged it off and continued to live his best life — and his positive outlook began to pay off.

Actors came to his defense after the backlash, pointing out that being an actor doesn’t mean you’re set for life — that’s not really the case as Owens explains when he sat in the hot seat when he visited the New Hollywood Podcast. For Owens, there is no shame in his game and he talked to us about his Trader Joe’s experience and the events after including a heartfelt message from his son (which will melt even the coldest of hearts).

Owens didn’t let the incident faze him and continued to do what he does: work hard to be the best actor he can be. Tyler Perry reached out to him for a role on The Have and Have Nots and he also landed a guest starring role in NCIS: New Orleans. He is also currently filming the Deon Taylor-directed thriller Fatale with Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Mike Colter — and we got to visit the set!

Owens talked to us about all of this plus his favorite items at Trader Joe’s and his feelings about the effect of Bill Cosby’s conviction on the legacy of The Cosby Show.

Listen to the episode below.