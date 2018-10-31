Australian/Zimbabwean actress Charmaine Bingwa’s star is on the ascent. After appearing alongside Monica Bellucci in Nekrotronic and creating, writing, co-directing and starring in her own web series Little Sista, Bingwa recently became the first woman of color to be honored as the 10th winner of the coveted Heath Ledger Scholarship, which offers assistance for young and emerging Australian actors to kick-start their careers, break into Hollywood or train internationally. She recently stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her career trajectory as a filmmaker and what she has on the horizon.

Bingwa talked to us about being from an immigrant family and a first generation Australian. As a member of the LGBTQ community, she touched on diversity and inclusion in the industry and talked about her series Little Sista, which follows her character’s journey after she is forced to mentor an at-risk youth from a Big Brother, Big Sister program as part of court-ordered community service. She also gave us some insight to her career as a musician and how she has performed with the likes of Demi Lovato and Fifth Harmony.

