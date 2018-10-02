New Fox — or, as it now calls itself, just “Fox” — has promoted five top executives and announced other organizational moves before the Disney-21st Century Fox deal closes in the coming months.

The main promotions are: Eric Shanks, to CEO of Fox Sports from his current role of President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer, Fox Sports; Mike Biard, to President, Operations and Distribution for Fox from President, Distribution for Fox Networks Group; Paul Cheesbrough, promoted to Chief Technology Officer and Head of Direct to Consumer Platforms for Fox; and Steve Tomsic to Fox’s Chief Financial Officer; currently serves as 21CF’s EVP, Finance and Deputy CFO.

As Deadline reported yesterday, Marianne Gambelli will be elevated to President of Ad Sales for Fox. She is currently President of Ad Sales for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

“We are fortunate to be able to continue working with these enormously talented executives who have helped make our businesses the incredible successes they are today,” said Lachlan Murdoch. “Collectively they bring to FOX the vision, entrepreneurial spirit and proven track records to position FOX to seize future opportunities for its leading and deeply resonant brands across sports, news and entertainment.”

