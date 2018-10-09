Ahead of its Disney merger, the spinoff company currently known as Fox said today that three 21st Century Fox executives in legal and human resources will continue with added duties. Rita Tuzon has been named Fox EVP and Corporate General Counsel, Jill Ratner will transition to EVP and Chief Litigation Counsel at Fox, and Kevin Lord will continues as EVP HR at Fox News and add HR oversight across all of Fox.

“Fox’s defining asset is its people,” 21CF chairman-CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “These promotions of our best executives to leadership of Fox mark another important milestone in the establishment of the stand-alone Fox.”

Tuzon has served as EVP-General Counsel at Fox Networks Group, supervising business and legal affairs for FNG’s broadcast, cable and digital properties, as well as several business operations units. Ratner has been EVP-Deputy General Counsel, Litigation, at 21CF, leading the team that oversees litigation, employment and content protection for all of 21st Century Fox’s worldwide operations.