We have the first member of the fall 2018 freshman class to get a back order. NBC has picked up an additional 9 episodes of new drama series New Amsterdam, bringing the full-season order to 22 episodes.

The news came after another solid ratings showing for the rookie last night. New Amsterdam, from NBC sibling Universal TV, is one of two hot newcomers at NBC this fall. There is no back order news yet for the other, Manifest, produced by Warner Bros. TV. Likely part of the delay has to do with the heavily serialized nature of Manifest, which often leads to limited season orders. New Amsterdam is a medical procedural, making a 22-episode season easier t pull off.

New Amsterdam has averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers overall in Live+Same day ratings and ranks as the #2 new series behind only NBC’s Manifest New Amsterdam has dominated its Tuesday 10 PM hour, defeating the timeslot’s ABC and CBS series competition in every key ratings category. In L+7, the Sept. 25 New Amsterdam series premiere grew by +5.7 million viewers to 14.1 million, giving NBC its third-biggest lift ever for a series premiere.

New Amsterdam was created by David Schulner .It was inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital,” and his 15 years as Medical Director at the hospital.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine. Schulner writes and executive produces. Kate Dennis directs and executive produced the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produces. Dr. Eric Manheimer produces. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

“It’s thrilling to come out of the gate this season with a series that has resonated so well with audiences. The show hits the sweet spot of the NBC brand – positivity, emotion and incredible storytelling,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to our fantastic cast, executive producers, Universal Television and everyone who has worked so hard in getting the show off to such a terrific start.”