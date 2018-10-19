EXCLUSIVE: The Scorpion and X-Files star is boarding Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix drama The Laundromat in the role of Captain Perry.

Robert Patrick will join the production next week which includes the ensemble cast of Gary Oldman, Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, David Schwimmer and Will Forte.

Pic centers around one of the largest money laundering schemes ever. The Panama Papers refers to the documents that linked money laundering to politicians and powerful higher-ups such as U.S. President Donald Trump. The documents came to light due to a whistleblower with knowledge of the Mossack Fonseca law firm. Schwimmer plays Matthew Quirk, an attorney who speaks on behalf of one of the insurance companies after 20 elderly passengers die on a boating excursion. The boating company learned its insurance isn’t the large company it thought it was, but merely just a P.O. box in Nevis. Quirk commits suicide after seeing no way out of the liability situation, but the incident triggers lawyers, government officials, and more to track down these shell companies. Those investigations lead to the laundering geniuses at the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, who created hundreds of thousands of “companies” to help the wealthy avoid paying taxes.

The film has a script by Scott Z. Burns, based on the Jake Bernstein book Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite. Producers are Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Michael Sugar, Burns and Topic Studios. Douglas Urbanski is EP.

Patrick recently starred in Alex Pettyfer’s Back Roads, Bobby Roth’s Edge of Fear, and can be seen in Max Martini’s upcoming SGT. Will Gardner. He is repped by The Gersh Agency and the Coronel Group.