EXCLUSIVE: Bachelorette and Sleeping With Other People writer-director Leslye Headland will adapt and direct the movie thriller Tell Me Everything for Netflix, Sugar23 and Anonymous Content.

Netflix preemptively swooped on screen rights to the project earlier this year. It’s based on Cambria Brockman’s debut novel, which Ballantine acquired at auction for a June 2019 street date. Set at an elite college in small-town New England, it follows the shifting alliances and romantic entanglements of six tight-knit students — until one of them is murdered.

Sugar23’s head of production Ashley Zalta identified the project and will produce alongside Michael Sugar, Anonymous Content and Aevitas Creative Management’s Todd Shuster. Nicole Clemens and Aevitas’ Lori Galvin will executive produce.

Headland’s star is high. She recently wrapped the first season of Netflix’s original series Russian Doll which she created with Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. She also directed multiple episodes of Paramount’s series Heathers and Showtime’s SMILF.

Sugar, the longtime manager-producer at Anonymous Content whose producing credits include Oscar Best Picture winner Spotlight, launched Sugar23 last fall and has a multi-year first-look deal with AC, where he remains in the fold. He is also working with Netflix on The Laundromat.

Anonymous Content recently launched Netflix series Maniac and autumn festival pics Boy Erased and Outlaw King.

Headland is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.