Stacy Fung has departed NBCUniversal’s Universal Cable Prods. after more than eight years to join Netflix. At the streaming giant, she will serve as a director on the international originals team, reporting to Chris Sanagustin, Director, International Originals. She will focus on original programming from the Brazilian market.

Netflix has been expanding its presence in Brazil with such original series as 3%, Spectros, Coisa Mais Linda as well as The Mechanism, which stirred political debate in the country earlier this year.

Fung will be reuniting with Sanagustin who, in her role as UCP SVP Current and Development, hired Fung as director, Development and Current Programming (UCP for Syfy) in 2010. Fung was promoted to VP Current Programming in 2012.

Before joining UCP, Fung did stints at OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Regency Television.