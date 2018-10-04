Netflix has set Medal of Honor, an eight-episode original docuseries honoring eight recipients of the military’s highest award for valor, from James Moll (The Last Days) and his Allentown Productions and Robert Zemeckis’ Compari Entertainment, a division of Zemeckis’ ImageMovers. The series launches globally November 9 on Netflix.

The Medal of Honor has been bestowed upon fewer than 3,600 Americans since Abraham Lincoln signed it into law in 1861. In each episode of the docuseries, family members and brothers-in-arms recall the extraordinary odds faced by the servicemen, and through intense recreations and archival footage, viewers get inside their minds to uncover how they handled what many have described as “the worst day of their lives.”

Medal of Honor is produced by Allentown Productions and Compari Entertainment. Moll executive produces with Compari Entertainment’s Zemeckis, Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine, and Brandon Birtell.

Moll’s documentary work has earned him an Oscar for The Last Days, two Emmys (PBS’ POV for “Inheritance” and Survivors of the Holocaust), and a Grammy for Foo Fighters: Back and Forth.

Zemeckis also is producing What/If, a social thriller anthology drama series for Netflix, with Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley. Through Compari’s WBTV deal, Zemeckis and Rapke executive produce new NBC series Manifest. Additionally, the company has series Project Blue Book at History.

Medal of Honor episodes include:

SYLVESTER ANTOLAK

World War II

CLINT ROMESHA

Afghanistan

EDWARD CARTER

World War II

HIROSHI “HERSHEY” MIYAMURA

The Korean War

VITO BERTOLDO

World War II

JOSEPH VITTORI

The Korean War

RICHARD L. ETCHBERGER

Vietnam