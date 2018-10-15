EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has given a series order to Trinkets, based on Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith’s young adult novel. Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls), Kianna Madeira (The Flash, Sacred Lies) and Quintessa Swindell are set as the three female leads of the show, from Viacom’s Awesomeness.

Rounding put the cast are Larry Sullivan (Big Little Lies, Scandal), Brandon Butler, Odiseas Georgiadis (The Stand-In, Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) and October Moore (Baskets, Grimm, Portlandia) and Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men, Hawaii Five-O) round out the cast of the series which hails

Written by Amy Andelson, Emily Meyer and Smith, Trinkets centers on three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, and an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie (Hildebrand) — the grieving misfit, Moe (Madeira) — the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Swindell) — the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Georgiadis portrays Noah, Zaga is Luca, Butler portrays Brady, Sullivan is Doug, Moore plays Vicky and Olyynik portrays Shawn.

Andelson, Meyer and Smith executive produce with Linda Gase, who also serves as showrunner. Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Rebecca Glashow also executive produce. Sara St. Onge will direct the first two episodes.

Swindell, who stars in indie feature Utopia and recently wrapped shooting the lead role of Amelia in Granada Nights, is repped by Gersh.

Sullivan, who will reprise his role on the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies and will be featured in Bravo’s upcoming Dirty John, is repped by Main Title and BRS/GAGE.

Andelson and Meyer have been best friends since middle school. Together they penned Stepped Up 2 The Streets and Step Up 3D for Disney. Their debut YA novel Layover was published by Random House in February 2018. They are repped by UTA and Artists First.