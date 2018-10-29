Netflix has given a six-episode series order to Ottoman Rising, a hybrid docu-drama miniseries from STXtv, the television studio of the Robert Simonds-run STX Entertainment, and Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Photo by Historia/REX/Shutterstock

Ottoman Rising tells the epic story of Mehmed II known as Mehmed the Conqueror. It chronicles his astonishing and fabled rise from 13-year-old Child Sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire in the 15th century.

The miniseries will be co-produced by STXtv and Karga Seven Pictures. Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson and Emre Sahin executive produce via Karga Seven Pictures. STX has retained certain distribution rights off-Netflix, including first-window rights in China and Turkey.

This is the second greenlight for a narrative-driven scripted-hybrid format from STXtv, following Valley of the Boom, a six-part limited series for National Geographic Channel set during Silicon Valley’s tech boom, from showrunner Matthew Carnahan, which will debut January 13, 2019.

STXtv also recently received a script-to-series order from Amazon Studios for a new drama series from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, and a 26-episode order from Hulu for an Uglydolls animated kids series.