Netflix has landed the rights to Blake Crouch’s upcoming novel Recursion for Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beer’s Shondaland and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho which they will develop as a feature film as well as a television universe. Recursion will hit book shelves from Crown on June 11, 2019.

Recursion is part save-the-world sci-fi thriller, part epic romance, as well as an intricate police procedural. The book explores what happens when a brilliant female scientist invents a powerful technology that allows people not just to reactivate their most visceral memories but to reinvent them entirely. For some, it offers the chance to rewrite their entire lives. In the wrong hands, it will upend the world as we know it. Crouch is the author of the New York Times bestselling novel Dark Matter, for which he also wrote the script for Sony. His Wayward Pines trilogy was adapted and aired for two seasons on Fox. Good Behavior, based on his novellas, just finished its second season at TNT with Michelle Dockery starring. He is repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, Inc., David Hale Smith of Inkwell Literary Management and attorney Joel Vanderkloot of Nelson Davis, LLP.

“Projects like this are why I came to Netflix,” said Rhimes in a statement. “The opportunity to explore a multi-genre universe in innovative ways is extremely exciting. Matt and Blake both have the tremendous ability to build compelling characters and imaginative landscapes and I am thrilled to work alongside them.”

“Blake’s mind-bending novel presents an incredible opportunity to explore its expansive narrative simultaneously through both film and television,” added Reeves. “Netflix is uniquely suited for this ambitious undertaking and I can’t imagine a more exciting partner than the astonishingly talented Shonda Rhimes whose work I have admired for years.”

“I have been a fan of Shonda’s and Matt’s work going back years,” said Crouch. “To have these titans of television and film working on something of mine is an incredible honor, and Netflix is the pitch-perfect home for people who want to adapt film and TV in the most innovative way possible.”

Earlier this year, Reeves’ 6th & Idaho made an exclusive first look feature film deal with Netflix for any pics that Reeves wants to produce and/or direct. Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn both oversee film and TV for 6th & Idaho. It was also recently announced that 6th & Idaho will be partnering with Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s The Imaginarium on an adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, which Serkis will direct. Matt Reeves and 6th & Idaho are repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Karl Austen.