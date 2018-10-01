Netflix is continuing its aggressive expansion into international originals with its first Mandarin-language series and significant moves in Spain.

The SVOD service has set Nowhere Man as its first Mandarin-language original. The show, which will start shooting in Taiwan later this week, is written and directed by DJ Chen. It tells the story of brotherhood, Taiwanese gangsters and jailbreak. It marks the first collaboration between Joseph Chang and Alyssa Chia as well as cast including Mavis Fan, Bo-Chieh Wang, Jeremy Liu, Zhou Ming-Fu and Greg Hsu.

In Spain, the digital platform has ordered High Seas, an eight-episode mystery-drama series set in the 1940s. The series, which will launch in 2019, follows a transatlantic ship full of passengers, travelling from Europe to South America in search of a better future. It features two sisters, Carolina (Alejandra Onieva) and Eva (Ivana Baquero), as different as they are inseparable, a handsome officer, Nicolás Sala (Jon Kortajarena), a man that fate has put in the wrong place and a mystery: the murder of a passenger whose name does not appear in the passenger list and who no one remembers.

Created by Velvet Collection and Cocaine Coast producer Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira and written by Campos, Neira Daniel Martín Serrano, Curro Novallas and José Antonio Valverde, the series will be directed by Grand Hotel’s Carlos Sedes who will also Executive Produce with Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Campos.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Bambú and to create another great series that will appeal to audiences around the world,” said Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals at Netflix. “A murder mystery on the high seas will be a great adventure for our audience, and we know that this team has the ability to execute it at the highest level.”

This commission comes as the company unveils plans to launch an office in Madrid, Spain. The office follows outposts in Amsterdam, London and Paris and follows hot on the heels plans to open a major production space in the country.