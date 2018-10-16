Netflix is continuing to bolster its non-scripted efforts outside of the U.S. after hiring former Channel 4 exec Lucy Leveugle in London.

The SVOD service announced that the former interim head of factual entertainment, who commissioned series such as The Undateables and Child Genius, will join Netflix’s unscripted team. She will work under Nathaniel Grouille and Sean Hancock, who are both based in the U.S.

Netflix said that her focus is unscripted content from across EMEA and will join in the new year.

Leveugle left the British broadcaster earlier this year, having joined in 2012, where she also oversaw formats including Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds and docs such as Inside the Ku Klux Klan.

It is the latest high-profile hire out of the British capital, after Deadline revealed that former Monkey COO Jason Crosby joined over the summer and Kate Townsend relocated from LA to London.