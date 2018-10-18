EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing that Netflix and Matt Reeves’ company 6th & Idaho are in advanced talks to make the music-themed feature film Idol, on which Hailee Steinfeld is attached to star and produce. The deal has not closed yet, but we understand it is imminent. We’re hearing the news from several sources.
Netflix beat out Paramount and Universal for the Matt King-penned story, which is described as Devil Wears Prada meets All About Eve set in the high-stakes world of pop music. The story revolves around a girl who becomes an assistant for an iconic-type singer and then tries to become her, as in morph into her.
Federal Films, the motion picture division of Republic Records, which Steinfeld records under, will release the original motion picture soundtrack. The True Grit Oscar nominee is expected to be heavily involved in the music.
6th and Idaho Prods’ Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn are producing through their Netflix feature deal. In addition Steinfeld and her mother Cheri Steinfeld will be producing alongside Federal.
In addition to being nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for the Coen Brothers’ True Grit, Steinfeld starred in the last two Pitch Perfect movies, which together made close to $500 million worldwide. Steinfeld stars in Paramount’s Bumble due out on December 21 and provides the voice of Gwen Stacy in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opening December 14. She also plays Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV series Dickinson.
Among Steinfeld’s double-platinum single hits are her 2015 debut single “Love Myself”, “Starving” with Grey (feat. Zedd), the summer anthem “Most Girls,” and the platinum-certified single, “Let Me Go.” To date, Steinfeld has amassed a total of nearly 2 billion streams globally.
She is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein. Reeves is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Austen. King is repped by Verve.