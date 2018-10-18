EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing that Netflix and Matt Reeves’ company 6th & Idaho are in advanced talks to make the music-themed feature film Idol, on which Hailee Steinfeld is attached to star and produce. The deal has not closed yet, but we understand it is imminent. We’re hearing the news from several sources.

Netflix beat out Paramount and Universal for the Matt King-penned story, which is described as Devil Wears Prada meets All About Eve set in the high-stakes world of pop music. The story revolves around a girl who becomes an assistant for an iconic-type singer and then tries to become her, as in morph into her.

Federal Films, the motion picture division of Republic Records, which Steinfeld records under, will release the original motion picture soundtrack. The True Grit Oscar nominee is expected to be heavily involved in the music.