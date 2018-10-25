Netflix’s VP for Original Series, Kelly Luegenbiehl, has unveiled five new German originals which will launch on the streaming service in 2019. Speaking at the Medientage München conference this morning, she said the titles will be available in all of the markets where Netflix is present. The projects include Skylines, a contemporary drama produced by Maren Ade who directed, wrote and produced Oscar nominee Toni Erdmann.

The five projects are a variety of genres and formats, including historical and futuristic works, crime drama, a quirky coming-of-age story and a family saga. They add to Netflix’s current slate of three local originals including Dark, Dogs Of Berlin and The Wave which are in various stages of development and production. Dogs Of Berlin is led by showrunner Christian Alvart and launches on December 7.

This represents a significant investment in the German market and Luegenbiehl said, “We want to tell local stories with global appeal. We are excited to have found this in these five projects, which — each in their unique way — are both undeniably German and at the same time tell stories that are relevant to viewers all over the world.”

Here’s a snapshot of each:

Skylines — In Frankfurt, a young and gifted hip-hop producer gets the chance of a lifetime when he signs with Skyline Records. But the worlds of music and organized crime collide as the label owner’s gangster brother returns from exile to claim his share. Created by Dennis Schanz; directed by Max Erlenwein and Soleen Yusef; produced by Komplizen Film (Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and David Keitsch) and StickUp Films (Dennis Schanz and Luis Singer)

Tribes Of Europa — Set in 2070, the series picks up after a mysterious global catastrophe with what remains of Europe fractured into countless micro-states. Several so-called ‘Tribes’ fight for dominance over the continent as three siblings set out to change the fate of the new Europa. Written by ​Philip Koch, Jana Burbach, Benjamin Seiler; created and directed by Philip Koch; produced by Wiedemann & Berg Television (Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann)

The Barbarians — In the famous battle of the Teutoburg Forest, Germanic warriors in 9AD halted the spread of the Roman Empire in its advance north. This bloody encounter of two worlds is tragically interwoven with the destinies of three young people whose fate will lead them from innocence to guilt, from loyalty to betrayal, and from love to hate. Created by Arne Nolting & Jan-Martin Scharf and Andreas Heckmann; produced by Gaumont (Sabine de Mardt, Andreas Bareiss, Rainer Marquass)

Don’t Try This At Home — To win back the love of his life, a high school student and his best friend launch Europe’s largest online drug business from a bedroom. Written by ​Philipp ​Käßbohrer,​ Sebastian Colley and Stefan Titze; directed by Lars Montag and Arne Feldhusen; produced by BTF Productions (Matthias Murmann and ​Phillip ​Käßbohrer)

Untitled Christmas miniseries — A three-part story about one family’s crazy and emotional Christmas holidays. It revolves around four generations of women who finally have to come clean about all the secrets they have been keeping from each other. Written by Katharina Eyssen; produced by Sommerhaus Film (Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach) and Katharina Eyssen