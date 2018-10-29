EXCLUSIVE: A trio of U.S. executives and European production collective The Project are launching OneWorld Entertainment (OWE), an investment and production vehicle for U.S. and European features.

OneWorld Films will be the U.S. production arm of OWE and will open its LA office after AFM. It will be overseen by producer Matt Bradley (The Sonata) and former development executive Sharunya Varriale, who will build a slate of projects out of LA. Financing is due to come from the newly created OneWorld Fund, managed by Ron Bradley, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Advisors Group.

OneWorld Films and partner The Project are aiming to back up to ten projects a year in the low-medium budget range with a slate due to be revealed soon. The finance firm will be opening a Paris office run by The Project’s Paris-based former sales executive Rodolphe Sanzé and producer Laurent Fumeron. The idea is to offer a sales and distribution option on select projects at a later date.

The Project, founded by Russian producer Sergey Selyanov of CTB Film Company and Daniel Goroshko of Russian distributor A-One Films with Fumeron and Sanzé, was the French producer of Spanish-language Netflix original Errementari. The collective most recently produced thriller The Sonata, starring Freya Tingley and Rutger Hauer. The film is the first on the OneWorld slate and being sold by Arri Media at AFM.

In completed pic Sonata, Hemlock Grove actress Tingley stars as a young violinist who unravels her long lost father’s past, triggering dark forces.