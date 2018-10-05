EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX; Richard Shepard’s Miramax horror-thriller-drama hybrid The Perfection has been acquired by Netflix for all global rights. Netflix plans to release the title worldwide next year. Deadline hears the acquisition deal was in the high seven-figure range.

Starring Get Out and Girls’ Allison Williams and Dear White People‘s Logan Browning, The Perfection tells the story of two cello prodigies who reunite in Shanghai, and it concludes with a visual that has reportedly left audiences speechless. Reviews in the wake of its premiere have been spoiler-conscious and mum on details. The linear plot of The Perfection, written by Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder and Shepard, is not revealed to the audience until the final moments, and it continuously challenges and subverts trust in both of the main characters. Steven Weber also stars as the duo’s mentor.

Miramax CEO Bill Block produced with Shepard and Stacey Reiss (The Eagle Huntress). UTA Independent Film Group closed the Netflix acquisition deal for The Perfection.

“The crowd reaction to the movie was swift, intense and amazing,” says Shepard. “This film has some urgent themes and is a wild ride. We wanted to reach the broadest audience possible with the release, and with Netflix we can achieve that.”

Shepard, an Emmy and DGA award winning director, previously helmed the Pierce Brosnan feature The Matador and Dom Hemingway starring Jude Law. Shepard also directed 12 episodes of the Golden Globe winning series Girls, where he met Williams, and directed her in the “Panic In Central Park” episode.

“Miramax’s goal is to make cool, crowd-pleasing movies, and Richard made a great, original thriller,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block. “Partnering with Netflix gives us the potential to connect with audiences worldwide.”

Block and Miramax have been a key force in getting Halloween back on the screen, its previous version being the 2009 Dimension release. Universal is opening the Miramax/Blumhouse title on Oct. 19 and tracking indicates the David Gordon Green directed film is bound to set a franchise opening record with $60M-plus.