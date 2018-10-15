BBC One and Netflix have officially commissioned Dracula from the creators of Sherlock as a three-part series.

The 90-minute episodes are written and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss and produced by Hartswood Films.

Inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel, the three 90-minute episodes will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy. In Transylvania in 1897, the blood drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast.

The project has been in the works for some time with the news emerging in June 2017. It will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama. Exec producers are Gatiss, Moffat and Sue Vertue for Hartswood Films, Ben Irving for BBC and will be handled by Larry Tanz for Netflix. BBC Studios Distribution is the global sales firm.

Moffat and Gatiss said, “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula, is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

Wenger said, “Steven and Mark’s ingenious vision for Dracula is as clever as it is chilling. In their talented hands the fans will experience the power of Bram Stoker’s creation as if completely anew. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them and the brilliant team at Hartswood on yet another iconic British series.”

Netflix’s Tanz said, “We can’t wait to bring Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ brilliant storytelling to our members around the world and we are eager to collaborate on yet another series with the BBC.”

Sue Vertue, Executive Producer, Hartswood Films added, “We are absolutely thrilled to be back at the BBC, and also delighted that Netflix are coming on board with Dracula. There’s nothing like fresh blood.”