Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel, Lost) and Mark Duplass (The Mindy Project, The League) are set as series regulars opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in Apple’s untitled morning show drama series.

Written by Kerry Ehrin based on an original idea by Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and directed by Mimi Leder, the untitled series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Carbonell will play Yanko Flores, the charming weatherman who has an artist’s soul and thinks meteorology is poetry. Duplass will play Chip Black, the show’s executive producer.

In addition to Witherspoon and Aniston, previously announced stars include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Ehrin, who serves as showrunner, and Leder executive produce alongside Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Ellenberg through Media Res, which serves as the studio. Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book Top of the Morning providing additional background material. Filming is slated to begin next week in Los Angeles.

Carbonell is known for his roles as Alex Romero in Bates Motel and as Richard Alpert in Lost. He’ll also be seen in a guest role in NBC’s Midnight, Texas. He’s repped by APA and Thruline Entertainment.

Duplass received his first Emmy award in September for the Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country. Known for his roles on The Mindy Project and The League, he’ll star next year opposite Ray Romano in an untitled film for Netflix, directed by Alex Lehmann and produced by the Duplass Brothers. Duplass is repped by ICM and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.