Good Omens and American Gods creator Neil Gaiman is staying in business with Amazon after striking an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The British writer has signed an exclusive deal with the company to create television series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

This comes ahead of the launch of Good Omens, the book that he wrote with Sir Terry Pratchett, which launches on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 with David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Gaiman is a prolific author, whose work crosses comics, books, film, journalism and drama. The second season of American Gods is set to launch on Starz next year. He previously wrote the screenplay for BBC series Neverwhere and his character The Sandman was adapted for Fox’s Lucifer.

In film, he wrote Mirrormask, for the Jim Henson Company and co-wrote the script to Robert Zemeckis’s Beowulf as well as produced Stardust with Matthew Vaughan. He has written and directed two films: A Short Film About John Bolton and Sky’s Statuesque and his novel The Graveyard Book is currently being adapted for film, while Coraline was adapted as a musical by Stephin Merritt and was the basis for the animated feature film, directed by Henry Selick. Elsewhere, he has penned books including Anansi Boys, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, short story collections Smoke and Mirrors, Fragile Things and Trigger Warning and a range of collections and picture books for young readers including M is for Magic; the Interworld trilogy, co-authored with Michael Reaves; The Day I Swapped My Dad for Two Goldfish; The Wolves in the Walls and The Dangerous Alphabet.

In April, Deadline revealed that Fremantle North America secured the rights to sprawling novel series Gormenghast with Gaiman, alongside Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), lined up to adapt for television.

It comes after he signed an exclusive first-look multi-year deal with the U.S. division of the RTL-owned producer and distributor Fremantle in February 2017.

It is the latest high-profile overall TV deal for Amazon Studios, which has closed similar agreements with Jordan Peele, Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan, The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano, Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman.

“Neil Gaiman is a phenomenally talented writer, who creates worlds that are compelling, multi-dimensional and narratively unique,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “His fans are ardent, vocal and passionate and we are fortunate to bring his gifted vision to the Prime Video audience.”

“What decided me was how much I enjoyed working with the Amazon team on Good Omens,” said Gaiman. “They are smart, gloriously enthusiastic people, who weren’t afraid of Good Omens being different but who were as determined as I was to make something as unique and exciting as it is. I’m thrilled to know that I’ll have a home at Amazon in the future where I can make television that nobody’s seen before, that’s quite unlike Good Omens, but just as unusual and just as much fun.”