NBC promo writers unanimously have ratified a new three-year WGA East contract. “We are pleased that the company recognized the value of all of the employees in the unit, who remained united throughout the negotiations,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director.

The new pact covers members who write and produce broadcast promotional materials for news programming at WNBC and NBC network news, including NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, News 4 New York and Megyn Kelly Today.

“In an environment that’s so anti-union, we are pleased that NBC Universal signed a contract with the Writers Guild of America East recognizing our value as a union,” the NBC Promo Writers bargaining committee said in a statement.

Highlights from the agreement include 2% pay raises for over-scale staff employees in each year of the contract; bonuses of $2,000 for certain over-scale full-time daily hires; premiums for daily hires that will increase from 19% to 19.5% upon ratification and to 20% in May of 2019, and contributions to the health and pension plans that will be paid in accordance with the guild’s current Minimum Basic Agreement.