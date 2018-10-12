NBC will be ready to play early next year. The network today unveiled premiere dates for Season 2 of Ellen’s Game of Games (January 8), new competition series The Titan Games (January 2) and the AGT winter spinoff America’s Got Talent: The Champions (January 7).

Here are the shows’ rundown, per the Peacock:

THE TITAN GAMES

Premiere: 8-10 PM Wednesday, January 2; moves to regularly 8-9 p.m. slot on January 9

NBC

The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio (World of Dance), A. Smith & Co. Productions (American Ninja Warrior) and Seven Bucks Productions (Rock the Troops) will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in remarkable feats designed to test mind, body and heart.

Inspired by executive producer and host Dwayne Johnson’s desire to motivate global audiences to reach their potential for greatness, this unparalleled new athletic competition gives men and women across the country the opportunity to step inside the electrifying Titan arena and achieve the impossible. Competitors will push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges. The Titan Games will not only test the competitors’ physical strength, but also their mental and emotional fortitude. In this uplifting series, hard work and determination will be rewarded and a new breed of heroes will emerge. Titans aren’t born, they’re made.

The Titan Games is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Toby Gorman and Anthony Storm will serve as executive producers for the series.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS

Premiere: 8-10 PM Monday, January 7

NBC

Coming off a summer in which America’s Got Talent continued as the #1 alternative series on television, America’s Got Talent: The Champions will bring together some of the world’s best acts from the international Got Talent franchises, spanning 194 territories, and come to share their talents and compete against one another in an Olympics-style ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

America’s Got Talent finished the 2017-18 season as television’s #1 alternative series in adults 18-49 and total viewers, with the Tuesday edition averaging a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” results from Nielsen Media Research. AGT once again dominated the summer television landscape, towering by +5.4 million viewers over the summer’s next most-watched entertainment program.

The series, from NBC, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, will feature the star-studded judges panel from America’s Got Talent — executive producer Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — and will be hosted by Terry Crews.

ELLEN’S GAME OF GAMES

Premiere: 8-10 PM Tuesday, January 8; moves to regular 8-9 PM time slot on January 15.

NBC

Ellen DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the hourlong comedy game show, which includes exciting new supersized games to be added for the second season. Game of Games features supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from her award-winning daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Contestants, who are pulled right from the audience, will have to maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown — all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

Last season Ellen’s Game of Games averaged a 2.3 rating and 9.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, making it the season’s #1 new alternative series in both adults 18-49 and total viewers, as well as the top-scoring new in-season alternative program since “Little Big Shots” debuted in spring 2016.

Ellen’s Game of Games is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Jeff Kleeman and Derek Westervelt. David A. Hurwitz also serves as executive producer.

The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.