NBC News has been in the news itself of late, and now it has another headlne. The division officially has named its new streaming network that launches next year and announced its first programming.

NBC News Signal is available now on multiple digital and social media platforms and will go live with 24/7 original content in mid-2019. Its untitled evening news show will be hosted by Simone Boyce at air weeknights at 7 PM ET. And leading up to the midterms, Steve Kornacki’s digital show 2018: Race for the House will air daily at noon ET.

Katy Tur will host a midterms pre-show from 7-9 PM ET on Election Day, November 6. Additional daily programming, including a morning and afternoon show and hourly news updates called “Brieflies,” will launch later this quarter and in early 2019.

“There is a growing segment of people who have never had a cable subscription but who are just as hungry for smart news as the prior generations of news watchers who have consumed NBC News for decades,” said Nick Ascheim, SVP Digital at NBC News Group. “These consumers – who are up-to-date on the headlines but are seeking a deeper understanding of the news of the moment – are increasingly turning to OTT devices for ‘lean back’ news consumption or an on-the-go informative experience and that’s exactly what NBC News Signal will deliver.”

Erica Fink and Christine Cataldi are the executive producers for NBC News Signal. Rashida Jones, SVP Apecials for NBC News and MSNBC, is the executive in charge of its programming.

“People love to stay informed and constantly up-to-date, and we’re seeing increased demand from advertisers wanting to connect with this passionate and engaged audience,” said Trevor Fellows, EVP digital sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal. “NBC News Signal is a strong complement to the full portfolio of options.”