NBC has put in development Exes In Law, a half-hour comedy from Speechless writer-producer Niki Schwartz-Wright and Sean Hayes & Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills.

Written by Schwartz-Wright, Exes In Law is inspired by a real-life relationship she had. When Tess and Alex have an explosive break-up and vow never to see each other again, they’re horrified to discover that their younger siblings (and best friends) have been secretly dating and will soon be wed. Now, not only do they have to see each other again, they’re about to be family.

NBC

Schwartz-Wright executive produces alongside Hayes and Milliner. Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, is the studio.

Schwartz-Wright is currently co-executive producer on the upcoming NBC/Uni TV comedy series Abby’s. She previously worked on the ABC comedy series Speechless and also did stints on Fox’s The Grinder, ABC’s The Goldbergs, NBC’s The Office and MTV’s Awkward. She is repped by WME, Mosaic and Morris Yorn.

Hazy Mills, whose series credits include long-running hits Hot In Cleveland, Grimm and Hollywood Game Night, also has a comedy in the works at ABC. The project, titled Can-Can, has a script commitment plus penalty. It stars comedian Maysoon Zayid and is written by Joanna Quraishi.