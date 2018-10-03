NBC has put in development a comedy series from former Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-producer Justin Noble, Keshet Studios and Universal TV where Keshet has a deal.

Written by Noble, the untitled half-hour revolves around seven residents who live in a modern, communal living space modeled after college dorm. They come from all walks of life and all have personal reasons for choosing this alternative living situation. While they start out as strangers they soon become each other’s newest and closest friends through the forced interactions that happen when you’re living in close quarters.

Noble executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

Last season, Noble developed a workplace comedy with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Wendy Trilling’s TrillTV, which went to pilot at ABC directed by Will Gluck and starring Kat Dennings, Angela Kinsey and Nicole Byer.

Noble is repped by ICM Partners, Cartel Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.