NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Emergence, a mystery drama from Kevin (Probably) Saves The World creators/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, director Paul McGuigan and ABC Studios.

Written by Fazekas and Butters, Emergence centers around a sheriff who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Fazekas and Butters executive produce with McGuigan, who is attached to direct. Robert Atwood, development executive for the Fazekas & Butters production company, is a producer. ABC Studios, where Fazekas and Butters are under an overall deal, is the studio.

Emergence marks a reunion for Fazekas, Butters and McGuigan after working together on the 2017 ABC/ABC Studios dramedy pilot Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. The pilot, written by Fazekas and Butters and directed by McGuigan, went to series at ABC where it aired for one season.

Fazekas and Butters previously served as executive producers/showrunners on ABC’s Agent Carter and Resurrection. They are repped by ICM Partners and Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.

McGuigan also directed the pilots for Designated Survivor, Devious Maids, Lucky and the upcoming Carnival Row. On the big screen, he most recently directed Annette Bening-starrer Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool. He is repped by WME.