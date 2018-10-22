NBC has put in development a female police drama from Nurse Jackie co-creator Liz Brixius, prolific film and TV producer Debra Martin Chase and Universal TV, where both are under deals.

Written by Brixius, the Untitled Police Women Project explores the personal and professional lives of four LAPD women officers who have been best friends since the police academy.

NBC

Brixius and Chase executive produce. Universal TV produces in association with Brixius’ Delong Lumber and Chase’s Martin Chase Prods.

The broadcast networks have been looking to launch an ensemble drama series about female cops for the last few years. Two such projects went to pilots, ABC’s 2015 Broad Squad and CBS’ Chiefs this past season.

Brixius co-created Nurse Jackie and served as co-showrunner for four seasons of the Emmy-winning drama which ran for seven seasons on Showtime. In features, Brixus co-wrote the Katherine Heigl movie One For The Money, directed by Julie Anne Robinson. She is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

Last season, Chase executive produced the reboot Get Christie Love, which went to pilot at ABC.

On the film side, she is producing Harriet, an upcoming biopic of abolitionist Harriet Tubman starring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple). Her other producing credits include The Princess Diaries and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films. Martin Chase Productions is repped by CAA and attorneys Nina Shaw and Laurie Megery.