NBC has put in development an LAPD police drama from writer Kevin O’Hare, The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV, where Keshet is under a deal.

Written and executive produced by O’Hare, the Untitled Kevin O’Hare Project is based on police pilot programs in major U.S. cities. The drama follows an unlikely group of LAPD officers and detectives incentivized to live and become active members in the community they patrol, all in hopes of changing perceptions and reducing violence.

Georgaris executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

This marks the second re-teaming for Georgaris and Keshet/Uni TV this development season following their collaboration on The Brave, which aired for one season on NBC. They also have The Baker and the Beauty, a one-hour romantic comedy based on the successful Israeli series, at ABC as a put pilot.

Georgaris, who has extensive feature credits, including Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, recently worked on breakout hit The Meg. O’Hare has previously developed for ABC and Fox.

NBC also has in development a female LAPD police drama from Nurse Jackie co-creator Liz Brixius and film and TV producer Debra Martin Chase.

Keshet, which also has drama Trust in development at NBC, and Georgaris are repped by WME. O’Hare is with Verve, Underground’s Trevor Engelson and Stone Genow.