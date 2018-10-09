NBC has put in development Woman Scouts, a comedy from former Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Allison Hord, Champions co-creator Charlie Grandy, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemayers Productions and Universal TV where the company is based.

Written and co-executive produced by Hord, Woman Scouts centers on a feminist who, after dropping out of grad school, pledges to kickstart the lives of a group of women by becoming an adult Girl Scout troop. There’s no limit to what life achievement badge they can conquer together, if they can just figure out the whole sisterhood thing first.

NBC

Meyers, Shoemaker and Grandy executive produce for Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, which co-produces with Universal TV.

Hord served as a staff writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2016-2017. Her other credits include Turkey Shore and Black Swan 2: Epidemic.

Sethmaker Shoemeyers Prods produces A.P. Bio, which is heading into its second season on NBC.

Former Daily Show and Saturday Night Live writer and The Mindy Product executive producer Grady recently co-created and executive produced the NBC comedy series Champions.

Hord is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment. Grandy is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Meyers is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.