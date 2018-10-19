NBC will air the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, the network said today. The three-hour telecast kicks off at 8 PM ET, with a delayed West Coast telecast at 8 PM PT.

A host and performer were not announced. The awards are produced by dick clark productions, with Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton as executive producers.

This year’s event aired on a Sunday — May 20 — and drew a 2.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 7.9 million viewers, winning the time slot among the Big 4 networks but still down about 9% in total viewers from the previous year on ABC.