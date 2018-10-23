NBC has given a put pilot commitment to All Together Now, a single-camera comedy from frequent collaborators Lesley Wake Webster (Speechless) and Jason Winer (Single Parents), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale), who could potentially star, and 20th Century Fox TV where Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company is based.

Written by Webster, All Together Now is about a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor (a role earmarked for Whitford) becomes its director.

Webster and Whitford executive produce alongside Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company.

Whitford just closed a one-year series regular deal to reprise his role as Commander Joseph Lawrence on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Additionally, the Emmy winner recently wrapped two movies, 20th Century Fox’s Call of the Wild and Netflix’s Sergio.

Whitford next stars in National Geographic’s limited series Valley of the Boom, set during Silicon Valley’s tech boom. He also will be seen in the crime drama The Destroyer alongside Sebastian Stan and Nicole Kidman, as well as in Godzilla: King Of the Monsters. Whitford, whose recent film credits include The Post and Get Out, is repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.

This is the latest sale this season for Winer and his Small Dog Picture Company. At ABC, they have two other single-camera comedies, Woman Up, which also has a put pilot commitment, and Family Friendly. Additionally, he executive produces drama Family Practice, which has a put pilot commitment at Fox. Winer is repped by ICM Partners, as well as Mosaic and Morris Yorn.

Both Wake Webster and Winer work on single-camera ABC comedy series produced by 20th TV; Wake Webster is co-executive producer on Speechless, Winer is executive producer/director on Single Parents, which was recently picked up for a full season. The duo previously worked together on CBS/20th TV’s comedy series Life In Pieces. This is their third time developing together. Two seasons ago, their comedy for Fox, Type A, went to pilot starring Eva Longoria . Last season, they sold a small-town family comedy to ABC. Wake Webster is repped by WME.