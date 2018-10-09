TV trade group NATPE is teaming with the NAACP and the NHFA (National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts) for an educational event on Martin Luther King Day that will feature a keynote speech by Tyler Perry.

The event is scheduled for January 21, on the eve of the annual NATPE show in Miami.

Designed to offer guidance to students and young professionals looking to enter the media and entertainment sector, the event will highlight diversity and inclusion initiatives by the NHFA and the NAACP. Both organizations have programs to inspire today’s youth and are committed to furthering awareness of multi-cultural content, diversity in media, and inspiring youth to follow their dreams.

Along with Perry’s keynote address, the program will include a panel featuring Esai Morales, star of CSI: Los Angeles; Benjamin Lobato, showrunner of USA’s Queen of the South; and Gloria Calderon Kellett, showrunner of Netflix’s One Day at a Time. A “Celebration of Creativity” will see three pre-selected students present story ideas dealing with diversity live onstage to a panel of development executives.

All proceeds from the event will go to the NATPE Educational Foundation to support educational initiatives.

“This will be a very special day. A day to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and to inspire and empower young people as they begin a career in entertainment and media. We are honored to be presenting this event, headlined by Tyler Perry, and in association with two of the most respected organizations in America,” said JP Bommel, NATPE’s president and CEO, in a press release. “I know that those that will attend will be enriched with greater knowledge about the opportunities that lie before them.”