British pay-TV giant Sky and French commercial broadcaster M6 are among the broadcasters in 160 territories that have picked up Nathan Fillion cop drama The Rookie ahead of its ABC debut.

Producer and distributor Entertainment One (eOne) has closed the deals ahead of its TX on October 16.

NBCUniversal International Networks has picked it up across Latin America), while Italy’s Rai, Spain’s TNT, Africa’s M-Net, New Zealand’s Three, Greece’s Cosmote TV and Sony Pictures Television’s networks in Portugal, Russia and Central Europe have all signed on to the show.

In The Rookie, Fillion plays John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Fillion is exec producing the light crime drama alongside his Castle executive producer/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley, recently installed eOne creative chief Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg.

Fillion stars alongside Dark Matter’s Melissa O’Neil, who plays Fillion’s love interest and fellow officer, Eric Winter (Rosewood, Secrets & Lies), Afton Williamson (The Night Of, The Breaks) and Wisdom of the Crowd’s Richard T Jones, who plays his nemesis.

The former Castle and Modern Family star has been engaged in the process, helping out with international sales for the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios show, including at an eOne sales event in London last year. He told Deadline an amusing story at the event that a Scandinavian buyer told him she would only be interested in buying the show if it featured more palm trees than snow. “We don’t need any more snow,” she recounted to him.

“I’m certainly more invested; it’s like getting on a train that’s already moving versus building an automotive. You’re trying to put together the right pieces, that will spell longevity,” he added.

“The Rookie is a premium quality and accessible series that seamlessly weaves in drama, heart and humor,” said Stuart Baxter, eOne’s President of International Distribution. “The response to this series internationally has been brilliant as evident with these key early sales and a true testament to the quality of the show. From a global standpoint, The Rookie lends itself to a wide audience, is flexible for the schedule and features Nathan Fillion who brings with him a devoted international fanbase. This is truly a unique show with elements of Hill Street Blues meets Grey’s Anatomy that offers a fresh take on the cop genre.”