Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, formerly VP Communications at Freeform, is returning to her old role after a brief stint at Netflix. She will work with Freeform president Tom Ascheim and be responsible for strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations.

Bulochnikov-Paul moved from Crackle to Freeform in March 2017. She quickly made her mark at the Disney-owned cable network, including with her work organizing the first ever Freeform Summit in January. Soon after that, she moved to Netflix as Director, Original Series Publicity for Young Adult Programming. She was replaced at Freeform by 20th TV executive Erin Moody, who, in light of Bulochnikov-Paul’s return, has now exited the cable network.

“Naomi had a big impact the last time she was with our group, delivering on her reputation as a strategic communications exec who drives impressive results,” said Disney|ABC Television’s EVP Global Communications Kevin Brockman, to whom Bulochnikov-Paul will report. “We’re thrilled to have her back on the team.”

Bulochnikov-Paul previously VP Media and Talent Relations for Sony’s Crackle and before that was director of Corporate Communications & TV Publicity at Current TV.