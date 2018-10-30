Guesswork Television, the production company behind Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette, is teaming with Sharon Horgan’s Merman for a period comedy series for Sky and Australia’s ABC.

The British pay-TV broadcaster and Australian public broadcaster have commissioned Frayed, a six-part series fronted by comedian Sarah Kendall and The Glades star Matt Passmore.

The series sees Kendall, who has appeared in a number of British comedies including Horgan-penned Motherland, as a well off London housewife who suddenly finds herself back in the Australian town that she grew up in, facing the flawed family she left behind. It is set in 1989.

Kendall said, “I just wanted to visit my family in Newcastle but I ended up shooting a six-part comedy here for the ABC and Sky,” she said. “I’m incredibly excited to be given this opportunity. And I also love free flights.”

“We can all relate in some way to complex family drama, which is at the heart of this ingeniously written comedy,” says Sky’s Head of Comedy, Jon Montague. “Sarah Kendall is an exceptional lead and I’m excited to add Frayed to Sky’s line-up of original British comedy in 2019.”

ABC head of comedy Rick Kalowski added, “Frayed is among the funniest, but also most moving, pieces I’ve ever had the pleasure to work on.

It will air in 2019 with Sky Vision selling internationally.