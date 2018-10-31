“Every election, people talk about an ‘October Surprise’,” Stephen Colbert noted on Late Show, asking guest Nancy Pelosi, if it was the best way to describe President Donald Trump’s announcement he will unilaterally end birthright citizenship, as outlined in the Constitution.

In an Axios interview released earlier in the day, the president said to his base, as translated by Colbert, “Listen, you’ve go to stick with me. I’m the only one who is going to protect you from these scary people coming up over the border.”

Pelosi called it “just more of same” on the president’s part, in line with his “taking babies out of the arms of their moms and putting them in cages, warning about a caravan that’s over 1,000 miles away.”

“What he was saying today has no relationship to what his authority is,” she continued.

“But that of course not unusual,” she added, wryly, getting a big response from Colbert’s studio audience.

“Well said,” Colbert complimented.