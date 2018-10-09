EXCLUSIVE: Scooter Braun and David Maisel’s film company Mythos Studios has hired Andrew Swett as VP Production and Development. He had been a production and development executive for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, helping oversee the duo’s films from The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie and Brigsby Bear to the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

At Mythos, Swett will help oversee the a slate that includes the animated features including Cupid, starring and executive produced by Justin Bieber; and Fathom and Soulfire, both based on Michael Turner’s Aspen Comics properties. Swett will report to Maisel, who is co-founder and chairman.

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to the Mythos Studios team. His work on so many films, especially on recent animation projects, is ideal experience to help us bring the magic of Cupid, Fathom and Soulfire to the world,” Maisel said.

Swett previously had roles at FilmNation, where he served as a production executive overseeing John Lee Hancock’s The Founder; he also worked on Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival. He began his career at UTA’s Independent Film Group.

Said Lord and Miller of Swett: “Andrew is a great guy with impressive taste and someone who works his ass off. He’s a rising star, his contributions are invaluable, and he never quits. Except for the time he quit working for us. Other than that, he doesn’t quit. We’re really happy for him for earning this opportunity, and he better hire us when we are old and need to keep our insurance.”

Mythos was founded in March by Braun and Maisel who also acquired a 50% stake in Aspen, as well as rights to its intellectual property. It plans to produce live action and animated film from both original and acquired IP.