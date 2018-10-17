Ken Jeong, known for The Hangover films and most recently seen in Crazy Rich Asians, has come aboard STXfilms’ Dave Bautista-starring action-comedy, My Spy, along with Midnight, Texas star Parisa Fitz-Henley, who played Meghan Markle in the recent Lifetime movie, and Big Little Lies‘ Chloe Coleman.

Peter Segal is directing the pic, which currently shooting in Toronto. Written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, the plot follows a hardened CIA operative (Bautista) who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family.

MWM Studios, which is producing STX’s Chadwick Boseman-starrer, 17 Bridges, is producing My Spy along with Good Fear’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner, Bautista, Jonathan Meisner, Segal, and Gigi Pritzker.

Exec Producers are Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber, Michael Flynn, as well as MWM’s Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich with Stacy Calabrese serving as a co-producer on behalf of MWM.

Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the film’s production on behalf of STX.

Jeong, who also starred in ABC’s short-lived Dr. Ken sitcom and NBC’s Community, is repped by Brett Carducci/Aligned Entertainment and ICM. Fitz-Henley, repped Management 360, APA & Peikoff Mahan, has recurred in Marvel/ Netflix’s Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Coleman, whose credits include Transparent and Superstore, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency & lawyer Ryan LeVine.