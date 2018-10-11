EXCLUSIVE: Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen) and her news team cohorts are getting a tough new boss. Greenleaf star Merle Dandridge is set for a key recurring role on CBS’ Murphy Brown revival.

She’ll play Diana Macomber, the team’s arrogant CRC network boss, a no-nonsense, tough-as-nails career woman who is proud to have worked her way up to where she is today. Her character will be introduced in the October 18 episode.

Photo: Tiziano Lugli

“I am excited to have Merle Dandridge join us,” said showrunner/executive producer Diane English. “She plays Diana brilliantly, and her comic timing is fantastic.”

In the revival, Bergen reprises her role as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor, as Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate. Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves and recruits her FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), investigative journalist Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto), and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud).

Dandridge currently stars as Grace Greenleaf in OWN’s hit drama series Greenleaf. Her previous notable TV roles include Gwen Gaskin on The Night Shift and Rita Roosevelt in Sons of Anarchy. Dandridge began her career on Broadway with roles in Spamalot, Rent, Aida, Tarzan, and Jesus Christ Superstar, and she originated a principle role in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Once on This Island.