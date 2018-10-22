MTV will wrap up its first-ever midterm campaign “+1 The Vote” with an “Election Afterparty” event set for Tuesday, November 6 from 7 PM to 10 PM ET at Miami Dade College. Described by the network as the largest youth-focused election party in the country, Election Afterparty will feature performances by Fat Joe, Prettymuch, DJ Nasty and Lauren Jauregui. The Afterparty kicks off when the polls close in Florida and will celebrate the efforts of young people across the nation getting out the vote.

As part of the final phase of the campaign, MTV and Civic Nation’s #VoteTogether – with support from Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi and Eighteenx18 – partnered to supercharge youth voter participation by funding parties at the polls in all 50 states. The first party took place on October 20th in Fresno, CA, and attracted hundreds of young voters, and similar events are planned for the weeks leading to the “Election Afterparty.”

As part of the initiative, MTV is rolling out a series of new Spanish-language PSAs encouraging young people to register and vote, and launching an interactive election map profiling young candidates and activists across the country.

MTV’s “Election Afterparty” is an 18+ event and is first come, first serve subject to capacity.