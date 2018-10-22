MTV has hired Lars Silberbauer, the former LEGO executive credited with the social media strategy that lifted the global visibility of the Danish toy brand, as senior vice president for Viacom’s MTV Digital Studios.

In the newly created role, Silberbauer will oversee creative, development, and production for the network’s digital originals and lead MTV’s digital brand social channels, including Cribs, TRL and more. He will relocate from London to New York and begin on Nov. 1, reporting into Jacqueline Parkes, CMO and EVP, of MTV and VH1 Digital Studios, and Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios.

“Lars is a proven innovator who reinvented an iconic brand for a new generation by bringing it to life in new, resonant ways across platform,” Parkes said in a statement. “His experience, fresh ideas and dynamic approach make him the perfect person to build on our momentum across platforms, fuel the growth and expansion of the brand, and engage our fans around the world.”

Silberbauer will be responsible for accelerating the MTV’s growth as it attempts to reach its audience across mobile devices and social media platforms. He arrives as the Viacom-owned network is experiencing a revival, seeing the first ratings growth among 18 to 34-year-olds in seven years, thanks to return to past success (inexpensively produced teen reality shows) and more fully embracing the web.

MTV has been expanding its efforts on mobile and across. The brand continues to reinvent many of its popular titles for digital platforms, including Cribs, TRL, and Teen Code, even as it launches new digital original series.

As senior global director of social media and video at LEGO, Silberbauer built the toy company’s strategy and team from scratch. In 2014, he launched LEGO TV in 24 markets, delivering animated LEGO content throughout world. He helped LEGO earn international acclaim for its innovative approach to digital. He spoke last year at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, where he discussed how one of the most powerful brands in the world approaches social media.

Before joining LEGO, Silberbauer worked for 10 years as a strategist connecting traditional broadcasting with digital experiences. He is a frequent speaker at global conferences and events and considered a true thought-leader by industry experts. Earlier this year, Silberbauer was named one of the 25 most Innovative and influential marketers in Europe by the Holmes Report.