MSNBC finally got around to confirming week-old reports Al Sharpton’s one-hour Sunday morning show PoliticsNation will be replaced by a two-hour weekend morning panel program hosted by David Gura.

Up with David Gura will air Saturdays and Sundays from 8-10 AM ET starting – tomorrow.

The Up brand is not new. MSNBC debuted Up in 2011; Chris Hayes hosted. When Hayes bowed out in ’13 to focus on All In,

Steve Kornacki became Up host. MSNBC bagged the franchise in ’16. And now Up is back.

Sharpton’s PoliticsNation, meanwhile, debuted on MSNBC’s lineup in 2011. Back then it aired weeknights at 6 PM.

MSNBC moved Sharpton’s show to Sunday mornings in 2015.

In its latest move, Sharpton’s program will now air Saturdays & Sundays at 5 PM starting tomorrow.

It’s replacing MSNBC Live in those slots.