The 1983 comedy Mr. Mom starring Michael Keaton is set to get the digital series treatment. MGM is partnering with Walmart’s streaming service Vudu to bring the classic into 2018.

Vudu revealed the new Mr. Mom iteration Wednesday during NewFronts West. The news comes after it was announced that Vudu and MGM would be entering a partnership. The collaboration would serve well as MGM has a wealth of IP like Mr. Mom that could make its way to the streaming world.

The partnership will bring new family-friendly content to Vudu’s ad-supported Movies On Us service which will throw its hat into the streaming ring with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Mr. Mom could very well be the start of a slew of Vudu content that will generously pad their library of 7,000 movies and TV shows for free viewing as well as the Movies On Us bank which includes 180,000 films available for rental or purchase.

Directed by Stan Dragoti and written by ’80s film icon John Hughes, Mr. Mom was a hit and pop culture benchmark with Keaton starring as a father who becomes a stay-at-home parent while his wife (Teri Garr) goes back into the work force.

The new series will be a continuation of the movie with baby Megan as a an adult going back into the work force (like her mom in the original) while her husband takes over parenting duties.