Just hours ahead of its season one finale on FX, Mr Inbetween, the new Aussie drama series from Scott Ryan and Nash Edgerton, has been renewed for a second season. Season 2 will premiere in 2019, broadcasting day-and-date on FX in the U.S. and Foxtel in Australia.

Mr Inbetween is written by Ryan and Edgerton, who also directs, and stars Ryan as criminal-for-hire Ray Shoesmith. Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable also star.

“It’s been fantastic to see Mr Inbetween embraced by fans and critics. The exciting, offbeat and fast moving first season is defined by the magnetic performance and creative vision of Scott Ryan and director Nash Edgerton,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Our thanks to Nash and Scott, our partners at Foxtel, fellow executive producer Jason Burrows, producer Michele Bennett, and the great cast and crew. We can’t wait to return to Ray’s world in season two of Mr Inbetween.”

In the U.S., Mr Inbetween is averaging 2.25 million viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms. In Live+7, the September 25 series premiere (11:26P-12:01A), was up 99% from Live+Same Day in adults 18-49 (577,000) and +113% for Total Viewers (1.4 million). Among Total Viewers, the gain was higher than the previous six FX drama series premieres. The second episode September 25 (12:01A-12:35A) was up 97% in Adults 18-49 (429,000) and +110% in Total Viewers (1.1 million).

Mr Inbetween returns tonight, Tuesday, October 9 following Mayans MC on FX, with the final two episodes of the first season beginning at 11:14 PM ET/PT and concluding at 12:19 AM.