Megyn Price (The Ranch) and Coy Stewart (Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will recur opposite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in Mr. Iglesias, Netflix’s upcoming multi-cam comedy series from the comedian and Cristela co-creator/executive producer Kevin Hench.

In the comedy, Iglesias plays Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Price will play Jessica Dobbs, a single mom in recovery who befriends Gabe at their AA meetings. Stewart will play Lorenzo, a conspiracy-obsessed student who doubts the legitimacy of the moon landing and the lone gunman theory of the Kennedy assassination. He ardently believes Tupac Shakur is still alive and will prove it if the government doesn’t silence him first.

Iglesias executive produces alongside Kevin Hench. Joe Meloche and Ron DeBlasio, Peter Murietta, Luisa Leschin and Sam Sklavar co-executive produce.

Price, known for her role as Mary Roth on Netflix’s The Ranch, also will be seen in a guest-starring role opposite Larry David on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. On the big screen, she co-stars in Bumblebee, the sixth installment of Paramount’s Transformers films, produced by Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg, and directed by Travis Knight. She’s repped by Leslie Rice Management and APA.

Stewart plays Flint on Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D and he also recurs on The Blacklist. Stewart is repped by The Kohner Agency and MC Talent Management.