EXCLUSIVE: MoviePass Films has greenlit the horror title The Reckoning which Neil Marshall will helm. Marshall co-wrote the script alongside Edward Evers-Swindell and Charlotte Kirk, the latter who will star in The Reckoning and serve as EP. Production will begin on Jan. 15 in Wales.

A female-driven story, The Reckoning is set around the witch hunts and the great plague in England in 1665 and follows Evelyn Haverstock (Kirk), a young widow, haunted by the recent suicide of her husband Joseph, who is falsely accused of being a witch by her jealous Landlord, Squire Pendleton, after she rejects his unwanted advances.

Marshall has been behind such horror pics as Dog Soldiers and The Descent which brought in more than $60 million combined at the global box office. He is also behind Lionsgate’s Hellboy which opens on April 12 next year. Marshall has also directed episodes of Game of Thrones, Westworld, Netflix’s Lost in Space and more. Marshall was Emmy-nominated for his Game of Thrones episode “The Watchers on the Wall” back in 2014.

Kirk recently wrapped filming on Nicole & OJ starring as Nicole Brown Simpson and was recently seen in Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s Eight.

MoviePass Films CEOs and Co-founders Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Ted Farnsworth are producing with Marshall Jonas Babics, Yu-Fai Suen, Amelie Leroy, and Ted Fox. MoviePass Films’ Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert will co-produce.

Marshall is repped by WME, 42, Artists First, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Kirk is repped by Creative Ventures Agency and Raymond J. Markovich.