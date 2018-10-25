MoviePass Films has become an investor and strategic marketing partner on the Gabe Polsky-directed documentary In Search Of Greatness, in anticipation of the film’s release next month. Polsky previously directed Red Army, which Sony Pictures Classics released after its 2014 Cannes debut and he also is a producer on the Nat Geo series Genius.

A joint venture between Helios and Matheson Analytics and Emmett Furla Oasis Films, MoviePass Films has made this deal with Art of Sport (AOS), the newly-formed, sports-centric distribution entity. The film will be pushed by the MoviePass subscription service and made available to members as a bonus movie that won’t count toward their monthly in-theater movie ticket allotment.

The docu examines what makes certain athletes greater than others, and whether that greatness can be nurtured in young athletes. Among the world class athletes in the film are hockey star Wayne Gretzky, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice and soccer god Pele.

The film opens in 11 major U.S. markets on November 2, and expands to theaters across North America by mid-month.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Gabe and the AOS team to support this terrific documentary and help bring the personal stories of these world-class athletes to audiences everywhere,” said MoviePass Films Chairman Ted Farnsworth and Co-CEO Randall Emmett. “We are pleased to be able to continue supporting independent creators and helping them bring their artistic visions to life on the big screen.”

MoviePass Films has been busy, partnering with NEON to co-release the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed Sundance award-winner Monsters and Men, with the Ali Abassi-directed Cannes winner Border opening this week and production just wrapped on the Bruce Willis-starrer 10 Minutes Gone. MoviePass Films also just green-lit Neil Marshall’s The Reckoning to begin production in Wales in January and the label intends to produce 10-12 films per year, and acquire an additional 8-10 films per year, starting in 2019.

“This is my most personal film, and I am very passionate about its important messages,” Polsky said. “I made this movie to be see in theaters, and our relationship with MoviePass Films provides a unique opportunity to engage targeted movie goers nationwide. I am very appreciative of their support.”

MoviePass Films Acquisitions president Zac Bright brokered the deal.