Don’t underestimate the power of 20th Century Fox/New Regency/GK Films’ Bohemian Rhapsody this weekend.

The appeal for the band Queen is multi-generational, and doesn’t just pertain to the original hippie-turned-yuppie fans of the 1970s into 1980s, but extends to the core fans’ sons and daughters, and ultimately, yes, their grandchildren. Talk about demand: Exhibitors have been ringing up Fox for extra screens, and we hear that Bohemian Rhapsody is now looking at a footprint of 4,000 theaters or more.

So it comes as no surprise to hear that Bohemian Rhapsody is already Fandango’s highest advance ticket seller of the year for a movie musical, besting Warner Bros.’/Live Nation’s A Star Is Born and Universal’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again at the same time in their sales cycle. Conservative expectations is that Bohemian Rhapsody opens to $35M, but it’s a no brainer if it sails past $40M per industry sources. Tracking had A Star Is Born around $30M pre-opening and the Bradley Cooper-directed Lady Gaga movie turned in a 3-day of $42.9M; $44.2M with previews. Given the older-skewing nature of musicals, they’re inherently box office sleepers. A Star Is Born should have no problem reaching $200M, while Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again opened to $34.9M and legged out to a 3.5 multiple of $120.6M domestic. On FandangoNow, Mamma Mia 2 is one of the top three rentals after Ant-Man and The Wasp and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Middling reviews of 53% Rotten? The power of Queen will prevail here over moviegoers who aren’t expected to sit at home this weekend just because of the movie’s RT score.

In a Fandango poll of 1,000 moviegoers, 94% identified themselves as Queen fans, while 93% can’t wait to see Rami Malek’s performance as Mercury. On top of that 70% were fans of movie musicals on screen. In regards to tracking we understand that appeal of the PG-13 Bohemian Rhapsody is stronger among women, but very close to men and overall solid across the board. Previews start at 7PM.

Disney

Also opening this weekend is Disney’s first film since August’s Christopher Robin, Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms which is expected to earn around $27M in second place.

Paramount

Paramount has the Tyler Perry comedy Nobody’s Fool starring Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Courtney Henggeler, Whoopi Goldberg, and Miss Pyle. Haddish plays a woman recently sprung from prison who reunites with her sister and learns that she’s in an online relationship with a guy who isn’t what he seems. Tracking has a spread for this movie in the mid-to-high teens at 2,400 locations. Previews also start at 7PM. In it’s third weekend, Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween is expected to do around $17M, -46%; the $15M-budgeted pic currently counts a running domestic total of $128.6M, $175M WW.